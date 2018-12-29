Clear

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Posted: Sat Dec 29 17:44:37 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 17:44:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

10.> we want to let you know about two more opportunities for people to come together and support each other. both are happening tomorrow in sullivan county. first... pastor jim larger says he is planning a special sermon at friendship baptist church in farmersburg. he had planned to talk about the new year... but will now preach about coping with death. he says all are welcome. that service begins at 10:30 tomorrow morning. we also have new information about a sunday afternoon vigil. the northeast school corporation is inviting all to attend the vigil tomorrow... at 3pm... in the north central high school main gym. counselors will also be there -- available to talk with students. students will also be able to leave messages are share memories of the three students who died. those will then be shared with family of the victims. news 10 will be there and have more from the vigil on air on
