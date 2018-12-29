Speech to Text for Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

and hit a tree. a special prayer service was held this afternoon... so the community could come together to mourn the loss of the north central high school students. news 10's garrett brown was there and has more from those who are grieving tonight. it's new for you at six. everyone has their own way to grieve the loss of a loved one. that's why those who knew these victims gathered this afternoon to mourn them all through prayer. <dozens of people turned out in the city of sullivan. all wanting to pay their respect to those who lost their lives. including kegan ennen's girlfriend abbie pritle. "i was just heart broken. it was the toughest time of my life. i mean i would never would have thought i would lose my boy." dozens of friends and family gathered at the town square for a prayer circle and reflection. all of it arranged by youth who arranged by youth who attend the abundant grace house of prayer. "i messaged him and i asked him to have a prayer circle for just our youth group and we could just add more people just to pray over them and all that. eventually we had a prayer going and bible verses ready and we shared it and got over 400 shares on facebook." after a group prayer those who knew ennen, jarosack and boyll reflected on their memories of them. laughing and crying about the impacts they had made in everyone's lives. "he came in at one of the toughest times of my life and he put all the pieces back together and he showed me true love and he gave everything he could possible have to me." as for pritle.. shes just appreciates all the love and support in this time of need. "remember that boy. remember all those boys because i tell you what, kegan was the best person i have ever met." three lives whos impact on the community will never be forgotten. in sullivan, garrett brown.