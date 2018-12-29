Speech to Text for Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

a community *" a community is mourning together after the tragic deaths of three teens. good evening and thank you for joining us. folks in sullivan county are joining together... to comfort each other after a terrible accident claimed the lives of three north central high school students. we will have more from a special service in just a moment... but first... the names of the victims have been released. according to sullivan county sheriff clark cottom... the driver has been identified as 16-year-old thomas juh-row-sick. 16-year-old keg-an ennen and 15-year-old tyson boyll were passengers. we are told all three teens were killed on impact. we told you last night on news 10... the accident happened around 2 friday afternoon. this is on county road 11-hundred north... near county road 5-50 east. the sheriff says the driver lost control