Clear

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Posted: Sat Dec 29 17:40:18 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 17:40:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a community *" a community is mourning together after the tragic deaths of three teens. good evening and thank you for joining us. folks in sullivan county are joining together... to comfort each other after a terrible accident claimed the lives of three north central high school students. we will have more from a special service in just a moment... but first... the names of the victims have been released. according to sullivan county sheriff clark cottom... the driver has been identified as 16-year-old thomas juh-row-sick. 16-year-old keg-an ennen and 15-year-old tyson boyll were passengers. we are told all three teens were killed on impact. we told you last night on news 10... the accident happened around 2 friday afternoon. this is on county road 11-hundred north... near county road 5-50 east. the sheriff says the driver lost control
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

Image

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Old National Bank Tourney

Image

Vincennes Rivet girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen