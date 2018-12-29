Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Cloudy and cold, with sun coming tomorrow.

Posted: Sat Dec 29 07:09:06 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 29 07:15:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today expect the sky to stay cloudy other than a few sun breaks late in the afternoon. staying dry though, with highs topping out at 35. tonight the sky clears up and we get cold. overnight lows drop to 25 tonight. then tomorrow more sunshine which helps temperatures get a little warmer. day time highs at 42. expect a chance for rain to move in around new years eve.
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
A Dry Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

