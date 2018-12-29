Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today expect the sky to stay cloudy other than a few sun breaks late in the afternoon. staying dry though, with highs topping out at 35. tonight the sky clears up and we get cold. overnight lows drop to 25 tonight. then tomorrow more sunshine which helps temperatures get a little warmer. day time highs at 42. expect a chance for rain to move in around new years eve. today expect the sky to stay cloudy other than a few sun breaks late in the afternoon. staying dry though, with highs topping out at 35. tonight the sky clears up and we get cold. overnight lows drop to 25 tonight. then tomorrow more sunshine which helps temperatures get a little warmer. day time highs at 42. expect a chance for rain to move in around new years eve. today expect the sky to stay cloudy other than a few sun breaks late in the afternoon. staying dry though, with highs topping out at 35. tonight the sky clears up and we get cold. overnight lows drop to 25 tonight. then tomorrow more sunshine which helps temperatures get a little warmer. day time highs at 42. expect a chance for rain to move in around new years eve. today expect the sky to stay cloudy other than a few sun breaks late in the afternoon. staying dry though, with highs topping out at 35. tonight the sky clears up and we get cold. overnight lows drop to 25 tonight. then tomorrow more sunshine which helps temperatures get a little warmer. day time highs at 42. expect a chance for rain to move in around new years eve. members