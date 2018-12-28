Speech to Text for Old National Bank Tourney

welcome back to in the paint.. the north daviess boys are making some noise down in the southern indiana.. the cougars undefeated.. a perfect 9-0 for their best start in school history.. **but north daviess facing it's biggest challenge to date.. the 2-a 9th ranked cougars playing 1-a number one blackhawk christian.. **1st quarter.. check out the range from jack townsend.. he fires from waaay downtown.. waaay fires from townsend.. he fires from waaay downtown.. that ties the game midway through the 1st.. **braves pressuring in the 2nd.. but the cougars navigate it well.. passing leads to a kirk wagler triple from the corner.. north daviess trying to hang with the high-powered blackhawk squad.. **passing key for north daviess.. trevor riggins throws this one across court to wagler.. he banks in the jumper for a long two.. **but it's hard to compete with a team as strong as the braves.. caleb furst throws down the one handed tomahawk.. the sophomore is tomahawk.. the the one handed tomahawk.. the sophomore is being recruited by just about everybody... the cougars hang around.. but blackhawk christian beats north daviess 79-65.. the braves advance on to the title game with the win.. **the 2nd ranked team in 1-a also in action.. barr-reeve in the other semifinal against clay city.. **brycen graber dropping dimes like a fumbling banker.. no look pass to austin ainscough for the score.. vikes up early.. **then.. i'm not sure this is even fair.. inbounds to keegan o'neill in the corner.. and the big man hits the triple.. as if he wasn't hard enough to stop inside.. **later.. the vision from graber.. this time it's gabe gladish on the receving end.. you know what happens when he shoots the three... barr-reeve in control.. **graber racking up the assists.. this time it's an alley oop pass to isaac wagler... barr-reeve dominates in the semifinal.. the vikings beat the eels 69-39.. so that sets 69-39.. beat the eels 69-39.. so that sets up a potential state finals preview.. 1-a number two barr-reeve will face 1-a top-ranked fort wayne blackhawk.. a monster game tomorrow at the north daviess tournament.. the host cougars will play in the 3rd place game against the eels.. **in the consolation side.. loogootee gets a ranked foe in 3-a number four brownstown central.. **braves up 7 points late in this one.. lions needing a spark.. it's bailey dearwester open for three and it goes.. that cuts the brownstown lead to 4.. **lions force the turnover.. then it's dearwester.. sending it inside to silas bauer.. the big man with a big post move.. the and-one makes it just a one-point game.. **less than 30 to go.. dearwester continues to shine.. the fake and a drive.. an unbelievable reverse finish.. **brownstown up just two in the final second.. jordan wildman bringing it up.. he's gonna get a shot for the win.. no! shot falls short.. loogootee just misses the upset over 3-a 4th ranked upset over 3-a 4th ranked brownstown central.. the lions fall 54-52.. what a game down at north daviess.. **in the other game today at the cougar den.. south knox takes on pike central.. **early on.. justin fickling on the wing.. he drives inside and hit em with the spin move.. that bucket extends a spartan lead.. **later.. spartans working the floor.. back inside to fickling.. he rolls off the defender and puts it in off the glass.. brandon fickling goes for 18 points in this one.. **south knox just always seemed to find the open shot.. gage bobe gives to zachary welage for the wide open mid-range shot.. south knox goes on to beat pike central 49-34.. spartans will get a shot at brownstown central in the 5th place game.. pike central will face loogootee in the 7th place game.. vincennes lincoln is hosting a tourney, they entertained milan... alices sharing the ball outside...isaac lane gets a little daylight and pulls the trigger....good idea isaac... alices work it inside to hunter hopwood...he gets the defender off his feet for the hoop and harm... hopwood would later take his game outside......he fakes the pass, keeps it and dials up long distance... vincennes lincoln takes care of business 66-49 over milan... the vincennes rivet girls