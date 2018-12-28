Clear

Vincennes Rivet girls

Vincennes Rivet wins tourney

Posted: Fri Dec 28 21:00:27 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 21:00:29 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

over milan... the vincennes rivet girls are hosting a tourney....the 1a second ranked lady patriots were looking to win it for the third time in the last four years.... rivet faced whiteland in the championship.... just over a minute to go in the game....scramble for the ball whiteland comes up with and gets the bucket to a 36-33 lead... rivet needs a bucket and tia tolbert delivers....she drives baseline and scores... rivet down 36-35..... tie game now at 36....four seconds to go.... caroline herman at the line...this is what players live for and caroline is no different....she hits the game-winning free throw for rivet... caroline was clutch... rivet wins their own tourney, 37-36 on caroline herman's game- winning free throws with four seconds left... lady patriots stay perfect on the
