Consolation First Financial

welcome welcome welcome back to in the paint.. casey-westfield certainly a little disappointed at this year's wabash valley classic.. the warriors are in the consolation bracket.. but they're certainly not phoning it in.. **riverton parke hoping for an upset as the panthers face a dominant casey-westfield team. **some hope early for rp. jonathon virostko catch and shoot triple. that would give his panthers an early edge. **but rp couldnt hang for long. ethan gilbert inside pass to luke richards. the big man finessing with the reverse. **then. in transition. marcus downs gives it back to noah livingston who finishes at the rack. casey pulling away. the warriors roll on from there. casey westfield into the consolation championship with a 76-42 win. **two conference foes facing off in the consolation bracket. northview taking on owen valley from the wic. **straight to the 4th quarter. knights trailing. inside to carson gettle. he fights through the double for the hoop. **knights though down four with eleven seconds to go. patriots allow caleb swearingen to drive inside uncontested. knights foul with two seconds to go. **steven atkinson goes to the line and makes it a three point game. northview gonna get one final heave. they put it in the hands of swearingen. he gets an open look. and its off the front of the rim. northview almost pulls off the comeback but owen valley holds on to win it 50-47. **parke heritage still searching for the schools first classic victory.. wolves taking on west vigo. **4th quarter.. connor davis dominating the low post. he gets the feed from riley ferguson and lays it in.. a double double for davis.. **then in transition.. check out the dish to logan white.. that bucket extends the parke heritage lead with less than two to go. **vikings needing a spark. and they get it from dane andrews. the long three cuts the deficit to just two. **final moments now. west vigo needing a three to tie. collin salyers gets a great look at it. but it draws iron and comes out. parke heritage gets the board. the wolves hold on to win it, 54-50. and parke heritage makes another small piece of history with the schools first game win at the wabash valley classic. also the classic todiay....south vermillion and marshall faced each other today for the second time in less than three weeks.... the lions won the first mathcup by two.... jadon wallace has been a fun player to watch at the classic...he's playing at a high level for marshall....he led the way again for the lions with 15... wallace was getting done on both ends....he gets the steal and hits the pull up jumper...wallace scored eight straight during one stretch of the second quarter.... south vermillion's brice gilman finds brandon johnson for a baseline jumper... for the second time this year marshall beats south vermillion, this one not as close as the first one....lions 72-50 over wildcats... robinson was trying to upset edgewood.... maroons fell behind early, but they'd go on a 17-2 second quarter run to take the lead. chance black did a lot of the damage three of his 27.... fourth quarter....less than 15 seconds to go....trevor taylor drives and scores to get edgewood to within one at 69-68.... edgewood fouls chance black...he'd hit the second free throw to give robinson a 70-68 lead with four seconds left.... mustangs looking for the tie...their taylor takes it to the tin....i think he was just looking for a foul....if he would of shot it normal i think he would of had a chance, instead he throws it up akwardly and misses and doesn't get the call... robinson upsets edgewood 70-68....how about this edgewood entered the tourney favorites and they don't even make it to the final day of the classic this year. the first game on day three had cloverdale and shakamak.... brevon fulford, three-ball corner pocket...its good....shakamak down eight early in the fourth.... jake wilkes with the hop, skip and a jump....he goes off glass for two for cloverdale...he had a game-high 24.... shakamak's devin steen-stra penetrates through the cloverdale defense for a layup.... cloverdale pulls away l ate to take this 62-45 over shakamak.....