Speech to Text for Winners Bracket First Financial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the paint! good evening and welcome to our tourney edition of in the paint... what fun time it is for high school basketball players and teams with holiday tourney's taking place throughout the state... we highlights tonight from the first financial wabash valley classic, old national bank tourney, vincennes lincoln tourney and the vincennes rivet girls tourney.... we'll start with the first financial wabash valley classic... the title game is now set for this tourney....one of the teams in it is no surprise, while the other that made it is no stranger to the final, but they continue to play the underdog role great.... the second semifinal had terre haute north against terre haute south.... cody deckard with a nice on one one move.....he fades away and connects.....south would jump out to a four-nothing lead... the opening quarter was all south.....cordell hanes banks in the deep three..... south lead after one 16-7.... second quarter....here comes the patriots...cayman hayes is usually an hayes is patriots...cayman hayes is usually automatic from deep....his three gives north a 22-20 lead... that three-point shot can be contagious... braden edington another trifecta....north outscred south 23-4 in the second to take a 30-20 halftime lead..... early third quarter....patriots playing great defense like always....cayman hayes gets his hand in the cookie jar and finds something he likes... he converts the other way....hayes had 19.... just like everyone else....north couldn't stop kenyon sholty....the south senior the and one.....sholty had 20 points... elliott cotton was huge off the bench for north...his layup stretches the patriots lead back out to seven... south trailed the entire second half....cordell hanes the steal and tough hoop to bring the braves to within two at 42-40 in the fourth.... north had an answer for every run south threw at them....matt gauer tickles the twine from downtown... everyone was stepping up for the patriots... terre haute north shocks everyone again, winning 57-50..... the patriots set a classic record advancing to their sixth straight title game.... not bad for a team that entered this winless.... the other semifinal had rivals sullivan and linton.... kip fougerousse drives, spins and scores...that caps a six-nothing miners run in the first quarter..... sullivan's ben pirtle misses but gets his own rebound and passes it to kevin figg who scores before the first quarter buzzer...figg scored sullivan's first 15 points of the game.... linton coach joey hart tries to tell me he's a star, but his star is lincoln hale....his sophomore the steal and bucket....that put him double figures... linton would go on a 10-ohh run to blow this game open....tucker hayes 1-2-3.....linton was up 25-11 at the half.... second half lincoln hale in transition...stops and buries the three.....the kid had 21 points in just three quarters of action.... linton shot terriffic from the field....hayes steps back and connects from downtown.... linton rolls 65-37....the miners advance to just their second classic title game....they'll try to win it for the very first time tomorrow night..... so the first financial wabash valley classic title game is now set...2a number seven linton will face terre haute north tomrorow at 7:30 pm at terre haute south... still to come we have the rest of