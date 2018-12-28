Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Dec 28 19:36:50 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 19:36:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. thanks weather... thanks wind. light west around 25. with a low partly cloudy, saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west around 25. with a low partly cloudy, with a low
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
A Peaceful Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

Image

Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

Image

Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

Image

Washington Township fire department flag

Image

YMCA Pool Donations

Image

It got cold outside, Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

Vigo County Blessing Box destroyed

Image

A historic move

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive