Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. west wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west wind. thanks weather... thanks wind. light west around 25. with a low partly cloudy, saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 25. light west around 25. with a low partly cloudy, with a low