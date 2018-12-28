Speech to Text for Wearing dresses to fight human trafficking

a local boutique stepping out of the norm to put an end to a global problem. millie and maude and modern charm in terre haute hosted the "dressember foundation." here's how it works women pledged to wear dresses every day in the month of decemeber they were raising money, and awareness to fight modern day slavery and human trafficking. believe or not, experts say the midwest is a hotspot for trafficking. that's why organizers say the event was so important. "the idea that it happens in other countries..that it only happens to immigrants..or migrants workers or people of that nature.. that's just not true. it can happen to anyone." they will be collecting donations to the end of january. they hope to raise more than