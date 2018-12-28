Speech to Text for Is the Honey Creek Mall for sale?

news 10 is news 10 is working on a developing story tonight. it involves what could be the sale of the honey creek mall property. as you know several stores have recently left the mall... the recent being dress barn. it's led many to question its future. recently, news 10 became aware of an article from the group "commercial real estate direct." that article says honey creek's owners... cbl associates have put it on the market. news 10 began investigating. i came across this memorandum. it appears to be a marketing brochure from the real estate company, newmark knight frank. it says the group has been "exclusively retained to market to retained to market to qualified investors the opportunity to acquire honey creek mall." i reached out to the executive managing director from that group. i asked him to explain that brochure. in an email he did make reference to a sale... saying quote "i, nor any of my colleagues, am able to comment on the status of "the sale" at this time." we also reached to cbl associates. reps told us quote... "we're unable to comment on rumors or speculative transactions, but we will continue to explore every option that will ensure a successful future for the property." again.. this is a developing story. we'll continue reporting details as