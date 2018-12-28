Speech to Text for Three teenagers killed in Sullivan County crash

we are following breaking news out of sullivan county tonight. three students are dead after a car accident in northern sullivan county. those students attended north central high school. news 10s heather good is live there right now. heather what can you tells us..? rondrell... the north central high school community is in mourning tonight after the tragic deaths of three students. here's what we know at this hour... the accident happened around 2 this afternoon. this is near 4874 east country road 11-hundred north. the sullivan county coroner confirms three people were killed in the single car crash. we are told sheriff clark cottom will be releasing more information... but at this time... the names of the victims has not been released. we reached out to the north central principal -- monty kirk. he said quote: "on behalf of the northeast school corporation and north central high school, i want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all of the families and friends of the students involved in a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon." end quote. kirk says they do plan to organize a vigil... so students can mourn the loss of their friends. specific details are still being worked out tonight. this is obviously a story we will continue to follow. we'll have the latest details for you on air and online at wthitv.com. live in the..., heather good, news 10. " i think it's going to be really weird it's definitely going to be weird coming back to school and like ........ i think everybody's in shock and not really sure how to act. " news 10 is working on a