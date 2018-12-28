Speech to Text for Washington Township fire department flag

a wabash valley fire department has a unique flag for its station. the washington township fire department recently finished building a new facility. it features an american flag made out of used fire hose. recycled fire hoses make up the flags' stripes. the stars are painted pieces of hose. craig wichman made the flag for the firehouse. assistant chief david gray says the flag represents the fire station's past. "it just means a lot to the members and it should mean a lot to the community." the creator is currently a firefighter at