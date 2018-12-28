Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

YMCA Pool Donations

YMCA Pool Donations

Posted: Fri Dec 28 15:06:44 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 15:06:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for YMCA Pool Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the y-m-c-a the y-m-c-a pool in vigo county sits empty this evening... but, a group is "filled" with hope that it will re-open. good evening im rondrell more. there's a re-newed hope the pool will one day re-open. it's what brought supporters to the y-m-c-a today. news 10's garrett brown is live tonight. he learned what one group is doing to get things back up and to get things back up and running. in our continuing coverage... he joins us to explain how this effort got a boost. rondrell on news 10 first at five i explained the "y make waves group" received a big donation today. "one hundred women who care of vigo county" gave the group over fifteen thousand dollars. it's all in support of a long-term goal to keep the pool sustainable. < vera jean kyle had been through some difficult times in her life. but the y-m-ca helped turn things around for the better. "i was paralyzed at one point. i couldn't feed myself, i couldn't walk and i actually had started the process before but the access to the pool really made a difference for me." kyle was one of many at the check presentation for "y make waves." their goal isnt just to reopen the pool at the ymca. but to keep it open for years to come. "sustainability is the answer and its not just getting a hundred thousand dollars, which is our goal in the short term but to have long term sustainability also." right now the group has raised just under twenty thousand dollars. the ymca is also helping the cause. it will be some--time before they have a better idea of just how much money is needed. "to help them in their efforts to reopen the pool. as a result the ymca at that time will know how much money we need to raise and how long that campaign will take." kyle hopes others will get involved... "the support that we lend to the ymca as well as the direction we got for getting the pool back for the community it can only be good and we need the communities support." > if you would like to learn if you would > if you would like to learn more or help out in this groups cause we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
A Peaceful Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Collett Park pavilion receives roofing upgrades

Image

Washington Township fire department flag

Image

YMCA Pool Donations

Image

It got cold outside, Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

Vigo County Blessing Box destroyed

Image

A historic move

Image

Salvation Army comes up short on goal

Image

Prosecutor takes the oath of office

Image

Services planned after Vincennes City Councilman dies

Image

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive