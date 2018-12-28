Speech to Text for YMCA Pool Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the y-m-c-a the y-m-c-a pool in vigo county sits empty this evening... but, a group is "filled" with hope that it will re-open. good evening im rondrell more. there's a re-newed hope the pool will one day re-open. it's what brought supporters to the y-m-c-a today. news 10's garrett brown is live tonight. he learned what one group is doing to get things back up and to get things back up and running. in our continuing coverage... he joins us to explain how this effort got a boost. rondrell on news 10 first at five i explained the "y make waves group" received a big donation today. "one hundred women who care of vigo county" gave the group over fifteen thousand dollars. it's all in support of a long-term goal to keep the pool sustainable. < vera jean kyle had been through some difficult times in her life. but the y-m-ca helped turn things around for the better. "i was paralyzed at one point. i couldn't feed myself, i couldn't walk and i actually had started the process before but the access to the pool really made a difference for me." kyle was one of many at the check presentation for "y make waves." their goal isnt just to reopen the pool at the ymca. but to keep it open for years to come. "sustainability is the answer and its not just getting a hundred thousand dollars, which is our goal in the short term but to have long term sustainability also." right now the group has raised just under twenty thousand dollars. the ymca is also helping the cause. it will be some--time before they have a better idea of just how much money is needed. "to help them in their efforts to reopen the pool. as a result the ymca at that time will know how much money we need to raise and how long that campaign will take." kyle hopes others will get involved... "the support that we lend to the ymca as well as the direction we got for getting the pool back for the community it can only be good and we need the communities support." > if you would like to learn if you would > if you would like to learn more or help out in this groups cause we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute. im news 10s garrett brown.