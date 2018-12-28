Speech to Text for Vigo County Blessing Box destroyed

a local family is asking for your help tonight. that's after mother nature left it's mark on a charitable project. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in the studio to tell us what was destroyed. yes heather, after strong winds hit terre haute... these donation boxes were ruined. now, the mcdonald family is trying to fix it. adrian mcdonald and her family started whats called "the blessing box." the purpose is to give to those in need. think of it like a refrigerator..but it's outside of her house! it contains items such as food and hygiene products. these items are made available because of donations. this allows people to grab items whenever. free of charge. but---after the strong winds last night.. the boxes are destroyed. we kind of did a facebook live video yesterday showing the damage and how the wind really did a number on it and hopefully we can get some people around the community to step up and help in ways we cant." the family says if they had access to more boxes they would use them. but--- they say they are not able to right now. at the top of the hour we dive deeper into what the family plans on doing to help others in the meantime.