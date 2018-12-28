Speech to Text for Salvation Army comes up short on goal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

] the salvation army in terre haute is asking for your help after it's red kettle campaign came up short this holiday season. this year -- locally -- the drive came up 25-thousand dollars short. each holiday season you can find salvation army volunteers ringing the bell and collecting donations in a red kettle outside of stores. the organization uses the money to provide emergency assitance throughout the year. they say the end of the year donations can be made through january. if you would like to donate, we have information on how to do so on our website at w-t-h-i