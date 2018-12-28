Clear

Salvation Army comes up short on goal

Posted: Fri Dec 28 14:20:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 14:20:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

] the salvation army in terre haute is asking for your help after it's red kettle campaign came up short this holiday season. this year -- locally -- the drive came up 25-thousand dollars short. each holiday season you can find salvation army volunteers ringing the bell and collecting donations in a red kettle outside of stores. the organization uses the money to provide emergency assitance throughout the year. they say the end of the year donations can be made through january. if you would like to donate, we have information on how to do so on our website at w-t-h-i
