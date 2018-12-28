Speech to Text for Prosecutor takes the oath of office

why he's emotional about saying goodbye. the vigo county prosecutor is ready to take on another term. "terry modesitt" took the oath of office today. his deputy prosecuting attorneys were also there. modesitt was first elected to the office in 2007. he says he thinks the community has faith in his office to "do the right thing." i'm thankful to god that put me in this position and get to serve the people of vigo county for my 4th term now. so, that's almost unheard of. "modesitt" says he will keep his office transparent. he also says he has a great team in the office supporting him.