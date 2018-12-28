Speech to Text for Services planned after Vincennes City Councilman dies

investigation. <"it was truly a shock. we had had a council meeting wednesday morning of that week and everything was fine." vincennes city councilman jim westfall passed away christmas eve. he was the council vice president. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he talked to city and county leaders today about westfall's passing. //////// jim westfall served three years as city councilman for district 2 here in vincennes. his passing came as a surprise to many of his collegues. < the vincennes city council last met on wednesday december 19th. that meeting came just five days before his death. mayor joe yochum says everything seemed to be fine at that time. "jim was easy to work with. he was a dedicated councilman. i think he always had the best interest in the city at heart." the announcement came as a shock for knox county democratic chair sandy stewart. "his daugher had posted they were going to indianapolis. didnt't know what was wrong. but i didn't expect the next thing to be jim died, you know?" westfall was seventy two years old. at the time of his passing he was serving as the council's vice president. it was his third year in city government. "he really supported everything, the progression we've got going on in vincennes. he was a part of it." westfall was a veteran of the vietnam war. outside of the council chambers he was an active member with relay for life. stewart says he was eager to help his community. "he was always one of the first people, happy birthday, you know? happy anniversary or whatever it seemed to be. he was on top of it a week before where most people were doing it the day of. he was just a well respected person in the community." > jim westfall's visitation is at westfall's jim westfall's visitation is at duesterberg-fredrick funeral home on december 29th. that's here in vincennes. the visitation runs from 10 am to 1:45pm. a mass of christian burial will follow at 2pm. that will be held at st. john catholic church. westfall's passing leaves a hole in the city council. at six oclock i'll have what officals are doing to fill the vacant spot.