Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Friday Night: Colder, still breezy. Low: 29°

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold and calm. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions will settle in today. Temperatures will drop all day long so make sure to bring warm clothing for the end of the day. Temperatures will be near the upper 30's by the end of the day. Tonight colder air will stay and lows will be in the upper 20's. Tomorrow windy conditions will calm down and temperatures will slowly rise to the upper 30's.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031