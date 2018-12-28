Clear

Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Mostly cloudy conditions will settle in today. Temperatures will drop all day long so make sure to bring warm clothing for the end of the day.

Posted: Fri Dec 28 03:55:11 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 03:58:43 PST 2018

Friday: Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

Friday Night: Colder, still breezy. Low: 29°

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold and calm. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions will settle in today. Temperatures will drop all day long so make sure to bring warm clothing for the end of the day. Temperatures will be near the upper 30's by the end of the day. Tonight colder air will stay and lows will be in the upper 20's. Tomorrow windy conditions will calm down and temperatures will slowly rise to the upper 30's.

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 52°
Colder all day.
Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 53° -> 39°

