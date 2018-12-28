Speech to Text for Old National Bank

classic game, ov wins 60-51.... another great tourney is taking place down south at north daviess, it's the old national bank that use to be known as the graber post buildings classic tourney... this has a loaded eight team field... the last game had loogootee and north daviess meeting for the second time in five days... 2nd qtr, loogootee's bailey dearwester knocks down this corner three to give his lions a 10 point lead...dearwester finished with 18 points in the contest... final two minutes in this one, north daviess down by three but senior jack wininger cuts that to one with this lay in...he finished with 18 of his own... under 15 seconds left in the game, jack townsend finds trevor riggins open in the corner, riggins drives into the paint, goes up strong threw the contact and lays it in. cougars take a one point lead with 2.7 left...loogootee turns the ball over and north daviess goes on to win this one 57-56. .loogootee turns the ball over and north daviess goes on to win this one 57-56. . 1a, number two barr-reeve faced south knox.... 4th qtr, great ball movement by the vikings to get the ball down low to their big keegan o'neill who finishes off the glass...barr-reeve up 7 with two minutes to go... ltr in the 4th, barr-reeve trying to put this one away, again they go to o'neill down low who makes the lay in look easy...vikings in front by 4 with 90 seconds left... south knox won't go away quitely though as gage bobe comes up with the steal and throws it up court to garrett coke-in-hour for the lay in and the foul...spartans trail by one with 57 seconds left in the game... o'neill misses both free throws, south knox gets the board, justin fickling flies up the court, spins away from the defender and throws up the floater before the buzzer...no good... barr-reeve hangs on to beat south knox 56-55. clay city went up against pike central... 3rd qtr, bryce patterson cuts threw the defense and lays it in for the eels...clay city extends their lead to four... later in the 3rd, hunter adams lets the three fly from the wing, count it...eels up 27-20... clay city in transition nathan owens to patterson who drives baseline and lays it in...eels starting to runaway with this one... clay city beats pike central 46-31 and advances to the winner's bracket