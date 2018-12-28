Speech to Text for First Financial winner games

to a special and welcome to a special thursday in the paint... day two of the first financial wabash valley classic was a thriller..... three of the four quarterfinal games were very competitive....o ne went down to the final buzzer, while another produced a huge upset.... the fourth quarterfinal game had terre haute north against 3a, number three edgewood... michael dunagan came to play.....the north senior said if you're going to live me open, i'm going to make you pay.....1-2-3.....patriots seven-nothing.... love the effort here by north senior cayman hayes....he drives, misses but stays with it for the tap in... patriots 13-7 after a quarter.... time now for that dunagan kid...he was shooting the three like steph curry.....bullseye.... terre haute north thinking upset, they were up 33-22 at the half... did i mention dunagan was shooting like curry.....michael hit six three's and scored a career-high 26 points..... edgewood would make a run at north....patriots only up two late in the fourth... that's when new guys starting making plays...aaron tompkins bucket.....patriots 54-50.... then it was wednesday's hero braden edington with a layup.....terre haute north bust up the brackets, they pull off the upset of the tourney so far.... terre haute north wins 64-58, they hand third ranked edgewood their first loss of the season... < very fine edgewood team.> the third quarterfinal game had terre haute south and robinson.... brayden childress takes the contact from the defender, gets a little room and pulls the trigger....his three gives robinson a 8-7 lead.... cordell hanes says i'll match your three....the terre haute south guard played really well.....he buries three of his 15.... chance black had 20 for robinson....he hit a couple three's in a row in the second quarter to get the maroons to within two..... end of the first half....kody deckard plays beat the buzzer....his baseline jumper is good...south was only up four at the half... second half, kenyon sholty once again dominated....the braves big man scores over the shorter defender... south knew who the hot hand was and kept feeding sholty......the big man is pretty agile and athletic... sholty finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocks....terre haute south wins 61-52...... the braves like how they are playing..... < ..they're fun to coach.> sullivan and south vermillion had a thrilling quarterfinal.... south vee didn't have sullivan's size....jackson shake took advantage with a couple of early buckets inside..... end of the first quarter....bryc e mclish goes off glass to beat the buzzer....this game was tied at eight after one quarter.... third quarter, sullivan making a big run....kevin figg collects the miss and gets the hoop and harm to give the arrows their first lead since the first quarter...figg had 16 points, 8 rebounds.... mclish played very well for south vermillion...the senior with the jumper....the wildcats took a 38-33 lead going to the fourth... things looking really good for south vee after the cooper terry tip in....wildcats up 47-44 in the fourth.... 11 seconds to go....south vermillion up 51-50....they miss the free throw....sullivan gets it to kaleb thrasher....he knows only one thing....take it to the hole... he throws it up and in, the ref calls a block on the bang-bang play....the arrows will take it....they go up one....thrasher hit the free throw to go up 53-51 with four seconds left... brice gilman couldn't get off a good shot at the buzzer..... sullivan rallies to win a thriller 53-51......the arrows advance on to the final four thanks to kaleb thrasher's game-winning three point play with four seconds to go in the game.... e < the way he plays. that's who he is.> the first quarterfinal game at this years classic had 2a, seventh ranked linton against marshall... miners star lincoln hale came to play.....he couldn't miss.....he had 14 in the first quarter, including this rare four point play, after he was fouled on the three ball....hale helped linton jump out to a 21-2 advantage after one quarter.... linton createst the turnover....love the unselfish play by tucker hayes....he taps the ball to silas robbins for a miners layup..... marshall with some passing...jesse burdick finds a cuttinglance rees....lions trailed 43-18 at the half.... third quarter tucker hayes....three ball, corner pocket....its good.....hayes was solid with 14 points for the miners.... this linton team has so many weapons, you can't just key on one guy....evan slover to the the tin.... linton rolls 83-53.....the miners advance to the final four at the classic for the third year in a row thanks to 25 points form lincoln hale.... < came here, got dressed and played.>