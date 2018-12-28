Clear

First Consy games

OV, Casey, Northview, RP win

Posted: Thu Dec 27 21:08:56 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 21:08:57 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

our in the welcome back to our in the paint... we had four consolation games at the first financial wabash valley classic today.... one team we didn't expect to see there was casey-westfield, who suffered their first loss of the season wednesday... shakamak had the tough task of facing ranked casey-westfield..... lakers jake may catches, step back three....nothing but the bottom of the net......shakamak down 12 in the second quarter... ethan gilbert gets his hand in the cookie jar and finds a treat.....the casey-westfield senior goes in for the uncontested layup... noah livingston misses on the jumper, but that's why you have teammates...marcus downs is their for the putback for casey.....downs was in double figures with 12.... warriors bounce back from their first loss of the season wednesday, with a 66-34 victory over shakamak..... parke heritage still looking for their first win ever at the classic, facing northview... northview is excited to have this guy back. from a bad ankle injury...caleb swearingen sets his feet and finds a treasure at the bottom of the net on the three....he went for 24 points.... landon newnum had 24 for parke heritage....he pulls up in transition, tough to guard that....the kid has unlimited range... parke heritage still can't get that win at the classic, northview wins 77-69..... this cutie was enjoying the riverton parke and cloverdale consolation game... rp senior jonathon virostko had a big fourth quarter scoring eight in the final quarter. he finished with 13.... l.ess than two to go....rp up three, logan harrison with the nice post move....huge bucket for the panthers.... less than 10 seconds to play...cloverdale ball down three....freshman kyle thomas gets a good look for the tie, but his shot bounces off the front iron... rp holds on to win 55-50, the panthers snap a five-game classic losing streak..... the third consolation game at the classic was a wic showdown against owen valley and west vigo... nice ball movement by the vikings...they find their shooter colin salyers, he's always locked and loaded....bullseye from downtown... west vigo could not stop owen valley sophomore stephen atkinson...he gets baseline.....he went off for a game-high 25 points.... brennyn ab--ben-droth has had a good classic for west vigo..he hits the turnaround and draws the foul...he led the vikings with 15 points... vikings though drop their second straight
