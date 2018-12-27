Clear

Thursday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu Dec 27 19:54:33 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 19:54:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

friday a 20 percent chance of rain before 8am. mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 38 by 5pm. west wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. west wind 7 to 10 mph. day two of the first financial wabash valley classic is in the books.....we had several good games and a couple of good finishes...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
