Speech to Text for Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

a local organization is hoping to help you get fit in the new year. "jam fitness" is offering a free workout class in the new year. jam fitness is a dance fitness class. it's like zumba -- except you do moves like squats and lunges to music. the class was previously offered at the terre haute national guard armory. but now its at the wabash valley family sports center. organizers say "jam fitness" is a gateway workout to better fitness. "i hated all other workouts. you know running wasn't fun. i didn't really know what i was doing so i started out with dance fitness and realy gained a love and respect for working out and being healthy. /// now i go to a gym and i feel much more comfortable " "jam fitness" is offering a free class for new and returning students on new years day. that class is from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. we'll link you to the schedule of january events