Clear

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Posted: Thu Dec 27 19:39:14 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 19:39:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local organization is hoping to help you get fit in the new year. "jam fitness" is offering a free workout class in the new year. jam fitness is a dance fitness class. it's like zumba -- except you do moves like squats and lunges to music. the class was previously offered at the terre haute national guard armory. but now its at the wabash valley family sports center. organizers say "jam fitness" is a gateway workout to better fitness. "i hated all other workouts. you know running wasn't fun. i didn't really know what i was doing so i started out with dance fitness and realy gained a love and respect for working out and being healthy. /// now i go to a gym and i feel much more comfortable " "jam fitness" is offering a free class for new and returning students on new years day. that class is from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. we'll link you to the schedule of january events
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Windy & Mild.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jam Fitness to get ready for their new home

Image

The top local crime stories of 2018

Image

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Image

Getting rid of your old Christmas trees in Vigo County

Image

Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

Image

Make a Difference: Rosemary Farris

Image

A windy, rainy Thursday

Image

Union Hospital blood drive

Image

Two local towns receive big grants

Image

Use house numbers to help stay safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive