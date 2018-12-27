Speech to Text for The top local crime stories of 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

unfortunately, the trend of crime is not new to the valley. big crime stories have made headlines all year long. news 10's heather good takes a look back at the top vigo county crime stories in 20-18. < one of the biggest cases of 20-18 was cracked wide open at the start of the year... but -- was actually committed in 20-17. alice "anita" oswald went missing november 9th. police searched for oswald and her missing honda c-r-v. detectives got a break in the case two months later... when crews broke through the ice of a vigo county pond... and found oswald's honda c-r-v with her body inside. it took several more months before police found the man they say murdered oswald. he was hiding out in las vegas. police say kenneth pitts junior murdered oswald after she caught him -- and three others -- in her home. pitts is charged with murder and is awaiting trail. transition several police agencies swarmmed around a terre haute home on march 5th. that's after investigators say mikey reynolds shot two people -- killing one -- and fled. when police tried to make contact... reynolds shot at them. they surronded the home overnight... only to learn later reynolds escaped to another home and even took a trip to walmart. police caught up with reynolds the next day where he once again shot at police. police fired back and reynolds was hit and killed. transition a young life was ended on march 28th in the idle creek subdivision. that's where police say 19- year-old nathan derickson shot 17-year-old william garrett sands. sands later died. the shooting incident happened when sands... derickson... and some friends were having a party at the home of derickson's parents who were out of town on vacation. derickson told police he took a gun out of his mother's nightstand. he told police the gun was unloaded and was pulling the trigger. derickson was charged with reckless homicide and is awaiting trail. transition finally... what came as a surprise to some... was not so shocking for others. former vigo county school superintendent danny tanoos was arrested in september. federal agents say tanoos asked for favors from energy systems group in exchange for jobs in the school corporation. tanoos will be back in court in the new year. this has been a look at some of the top vigo county crime stories of 20-18. in terre haute, heather good, news 10.> may 4th marked what is