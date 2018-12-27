Clear

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

Celebrating 200 years in Clark County

clark county, illinois is preparing for its bicentennial! the year-long celebration starts january first. clark county was formed in 18--19, out of crawford county. the chamber of commerece says at first, clark county included about "one-third" of illinois. things look a little different today.. but the current boundaries of the county haven't changed since 18--30! the county was named for george rogers clark. he was the older brother of william clark of the "lewis and clark" expedition. there are several events planned to celebrate all of that history! there will be a trivia night... and special art shows. many annual events will also pay tribute to the bicentennial. the chamber of commerce has a put a list together. we have it on our website -- at w-t-h-i
