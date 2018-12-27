Speech to Text for Concerns over a Terre Haute intersection

by one.. cars seem to backed-up at the intersection of blakely and wabash avenues in terre haute. drivers in the area brought some concerns about that area to our attention. news 10s garrett brown talked to city engineers today. he joins us now live from the intersection with more. garrett? every morning and evening this intersection becomes quite congested. that's why members of the community are starting to speak up when it comes to their safety. <java haute sits walking distance away from the wabash and blakely avenues. many regular customers have to deal with the intersection everyday. others try avoid it entirely. "so i'll go a long way around instead of messing with that. plus it takes a long time so its easier sometimes actually. the longer way seems to be the shorter way sometimes." the biggest concerns revolve around the turning lanes. the west bound right turn lane is only long enough for a hand full of vehicles. there's also a "no turn on red" sign. it all results in vehicles sitting at a dead stop in the middle of the road. "it's a tough intersection because they have a lot of big trucks in that turn lane that turns north to go to the industrial park and those vehicle can use up a lot of turns." the engineering office says not much physical work can be done. that's partially due to a receding wall along the road. but an addition to the "transportation improvement plan" could upgrade the intersection's lights. this would allow the city to set up different timers at the intersection during the day. "the long term fix would be a signal upgrade. it's a little broader scale and it would encompass all of our signals. i think for the short term we can try to get the timing right and do the best we can to figure out something there to keep everyone moving." no matter the outcome.. drivers just want everyone to be safe. "its traveled by kids so much. but yeah somehow getting it so those turn lanes are safer." > officials aren't sure officials > officials aren't sure when a new traffic light system may be bought. and.. as for the no turn on red signs... the engineer's office told me they're to make sure traffic flows safely.. reporting live in terre haute. garrett brown news