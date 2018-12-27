Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Rosemary Farris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next this next story will warm you heart. a terre haute woman who many might call an "angel put on this earth". news 10's patrece dayton shows us why rosemary farris is this month's make a difference award winner. < rosemary farris is reminiscing through a unique photo album. pictures of children rosie and her family fostered over the years. more than 400 children over a 25 year period. litterally making a difference in the lives of hundreds of kids. ....we started our first little one was like 8 months old. we had him for two and a half years..a long time..then from then on we just kept getting more and more children and we got a bigger house.... rosie says she's always had a soft spot for kids. her house became an intermediate home for emergencies ...a safe haven for police to drop off children in need at any hour of the day or night. ...we probably had 7 or 8 for 2 years but also emergencies. one night the police brought 5.. we had no beds so we had to make pallets on the floor... ...some of the stories were just so sad and these kids needed somebody..a safe place and it just seemed like i was put here for that... rosie and her husband of 55 years had three children of their own. they didn't know life without dozens of other kids around them. ...they would bring home friends from school and as they walked in each person would pick up a baby or change a baby or feed a baby a bottle or whatever needed to be done.... and with all those mouths to feed...you can only imagine the trips to the grocery store! ...the daughter i would take with me would go to the baby food aisle and count out about 350 jars of baby food. while i was filling up carts so we usually had 3 or 4 carts.... rosie no longer fosters. the 83 year old enjoys time now with her own kids..grandkids ..and friends. but she's written a book about her journey...called "unlimited love". ...i was so priviledged to be able to do it and to be able to take care of all those kids and i loved all of them... unlimited love from a woman who truly made a difference in the wabash valley. with chief photojournalist mike latta...i'm patrece dayton.>