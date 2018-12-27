Speech to Text for Two local towns receive big grants

signal them -- if possible. the towns of merom and montezuma are getting new trails! it's all thanks to grants from the wabash river heritage corridor fund! both are receiving 150-thousand dollars. the project includes building an asphalt trail... campsites... and additional parking along the wabash river! d-n-r administers the grant funds. the next