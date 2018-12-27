Clear

Use house numbers to help stay safe

course behind the honey creek mall. police are urging residents to keep house numbers "visible" so they can find you and your family "easier" in case of emergency. the clay city police department posted on its facebook page that crews "depend on house numbers to locate you." officials say if you do not have numbers located by your front door... it may slow them down. "sometimes it's the numbers on them are too small, uh, they're faded, or a lot of times the fancy lettering or numbers that we all think are really cool...but when it comes to us finding the residence...we really need like a three to four inch lettering. we need it to be just boss lettering so that it's very simple and easy to read. florescent or any kind of reflective helps a lot." officials ask that you put the numbers by the door... turn your house lights on... and have someone stand in the yard
