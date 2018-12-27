Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders receive new deadline

vigo county leaders have a new court-ordered deadline regarding the vigo county jail lawsuit. a judge wants an update on where they plan to put the new jail before january 14-th of 20--19. the city council recently put a halt on the county's previous plans. county officials hoped to put the jail on the former international paper property. but -- city council members denied the rezoning request. county commissioner's told us they hope to have an agreement for a new site in a couple of weeks. one potential site is the old golf