Speech to Text for Kat-a-Korner Diner gets torn down

information but have not heard back. today... crews began tearing down an important part of sullivan. it's the first step in the process to rebuild the kat a korner diner. a fire destroyed it last month. you can see the work here. a demolition crew brought the building down piece by piece. the owner is working on new design plans. but... he says he's ready to get to work! he knows how important it is to move forward. when i first thought about buying place, i did my homework on community.. but i just scratched the surface of what this place meant to everyone around here. people in the area call the diner a community staple. coming up tonight at 6 -- we'll hear