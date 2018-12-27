Speech to Text for ISU Basketball team deals with car break-ins

new for you at five... the indiana state university men's basketball team came home to an unpleasant surprise. it happened after a trip to hawaii. players learned someone broke into their cars while they were away. the players found smashed windows and shattered glass. the team was only away for a few short days. parents and team members say were upset to see the damage once they returned home. [take sot incue: i felt bad outcue: to deal with to: 0:10 duration:0:10] i felt bad for them i know that. get your windows shot out or knocked out and some damages happen to your car and your away from home in the middle of the night and tired, it's tough to deal with. i-s-u i-s-u basketball coach -- greg lansing -- says this is the last thing the team expected after several five-hour flights. we have reached out to campus police for more