Speech to Text for Wabash Valley town deals with outbreak of break-ins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good good afternoon. i'm heather good -- in for susan dinkel. it's thursday, december 27th. a wabash valley town is experiencing an "outbreak" of i "break ins." town officals and residents are taking action this evening. in our top story... news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in oaktown. he tells us what town and county officals are doing. //////// oaktown is usually quiet oaktown is //////// //////// oaktown is usually quiet this time of year. however people here have been reporting a number of break ins. most of those happened in just the last month. <eight to ten burglaries in just a number of weeks. that's a big number for a small community like oaktown. it has residents like samantha gutzwiller concerned. "it's starting to get really bad because it's to the point where my ex's family does not want to even live in town anymore. they're wanting to go to bicknell or terre haute." knox county sheriff elect doug vantlin says the crimes began just about a month ago. he says those break ins have been occuring at night. "right now garage burglaries and we've had some in churches. there was one weekend we had three churches broke into." vantlin says not much has been taken during the break ins. "the detectives are working on it. the way it's been going we're kind of looking towards younger people. maybe some youth in the town." the investigation continues on the break ins. however town officals are going a step further thursday night. the town is hosting the sheriff's department for a community meeting. the goal...come up with a plan for a community watch program. "myself and sheriff morris is going to go over and talk to them about how to implement that and what they're looking at and what we need from them and what they expect from us." vantlin says a community watch program for oaktown would simple. giving the community eyes and ears during crucial hours of the night. "it would involve atleast two people and they would work in shifts at night. they would just patrol the town on their own. and if they see something they would call us or call central dispatch." > tonight's meeting is at the oaktown community building. that meeting begins at 6pm. live in oaktown, gary brian news 10.