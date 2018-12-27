Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers will begin moving into the region throughout the day today. it will be a warm and windy day and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tonight more rain is possible and windy conditions will continue. wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible through the night tonight and through the day today. tomorrow temperatures will drop all day long and highs will be around 50 degrees tomorrow morning. partly cloudy conditions will set in all day tomorrow.