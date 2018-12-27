Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Thu Dec 27 10:56:03 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 10:56:28 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 showers will begin moving into the region throughout the day today. it will be a warm and windy day and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tonight more rain is possible and windy conditions will continue. wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible through the night tonight and through the day today. tomorrow temperatures will drop all day long and highs will be around 50 degrees tomorrow morning. partly cloudy conditions will set in all day tomorrow. showers will begin moving into the region throughout the day today. it will be a warm and windy day and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tonight more rain is possible and windy conditions will continue. wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible through the night tonight and through the day today. tomorrow temperatures will drop all day long and highs will be around 50 degrees tomorrow morning. partly cloudy conditions will set in all day tomorrow. break 2 <almost one in showers will begin moving into the region throughout the day today. it will be a warm and windy day and temperatures will rise to the upper 50's. tonight more rain is possible and windy conditions will continue. wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible through the night tonight and through the day today. tomorrow temperatures will drop all day long and highs will be around 50 degrees tomorrow morning. partly cloudy conditions will set in all day tomorrow. break
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Rainy, warm and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Rain likely with a thundershower possible. Windy and mild. High: 56°

Image

TH North

Image

Edgewood

Image

Robinson

Image

TH South

Image

Sullivan

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?