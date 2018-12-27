Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
All You Need to Know for Thursday
December 27
Posted: Thu Dec 27 04:15:44 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 04:24:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
43°
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
43°
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
41°
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
43°
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Becoming Breezy Overnight
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Code Enforcement investigating 'horrific' animal neglect case
6 customers draw guns on men attempting to steal tools
Signage shows another Honey Creek Mall store set to close
Shutdown to cut office overseeing federal food stamps by 95%
New Illinois car-seat law goes into effect next week
15,000 turkeys die in Daviess County barn fire
Family of the black wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks speaks out
2 workers hurt when heater explodes at Indiana high school
Missing: 42-year-old Vigo County man disappeared a week ago, police need your help finding him
Final goodbye: Roll call of some who died in 2018
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Rain likely with a thundershower possible. Windy and mild. High: 56°
TH North
Edgewood
Robinson
TH South
Sullivan
South Vermillion
Marshall
Linton
In Case You Missed It
Home, dogs gone after massive fire
Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak
School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts
Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220
What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?
Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois
Amber Alert issued after car stolen
2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home
800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive
What's next for the Vigo County jail project?