Speech to Text for TH North

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nine and ohh..... the final game of day one had eight time tourney champs terre haute north versus northview.... terre haute north point guard cayman hayes drives and dimes to braden edington.....patriots trailed 12-10 in the first quarter... i hadn't seen a individual defensive performance like edington turned in tonight in a long time...the north senior had nine steals....patriots still down two after that bucket.... brevin cooper gets a tough bucket to fall for northview....knights in control at the break, up 29-25.... fourth quarter...carson gettle finds a wide open cade bryan in the paint for two... northview down 40-38.... ensuing terre haute north possession michael dunagan delivers a dagger to northview... three ball, corner pocket and he's fouled...he'd hit the free throw for the rare four point play.... braden edington is the reason the patriots won tonight....this young man was awesome... he erupted for a career-high 33 points.....he scores off another of his steals... terre haute north picks up their first win of the season, patriots take this one 65-49..... behind braden edington's big night with 33 points and nine steals, not bad for a young man who camei n averaging 3 points a game...