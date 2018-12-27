Speech to Text for Edgewood

a good start at the classic... defending tourney champs edgewood opened against parke heritage, who was playing their inaugural game in the classic... edgewood's tate bal-cum takes it to the tin and draws the foul...he poured in 14 for the mustangs.... conner davis had a monster game for parke heritage, what a spin move by the sophomore....he had a double double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.... if you play landon newnum in horse chances are you're losing....the parke heritage guard is money from halfcourt.....the wolves were only down six at the half... edgewood in the second half showed why their ranked third in the state in 3a.....their sophomore star trevor taylor says boom baby on the three... taylor had 14.....edgewood runs away with this one in the second half to win 74-41....the mustangs are now nine and ohh..... the final