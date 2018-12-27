Clear

Robinson

Maroons beat OV

Posted: Wed Dec 26 21:01:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 21:01:37 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

definitely my best game.> game six had robinson and owen valley.... nice defense by robinson....dylan smith says get that shot out of here.....maroon s the other way...they get it to kade lass--en, he connects on a runner down the lane....he had a big first half and finished with 17.... third quarter. stephen atkinson uses the window for two...owen valley down seven.... chance black does a great job of using the screen to get open....the robinson senior gets nothing but the bottom of the net on the deep jumper.... robinson beats the ov press.....brayden childress finishes it going by four defenders....he scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half... robinson wins 66-55.....maroons with
