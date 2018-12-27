Speech to Text for TH South

welcome back to our special in the paint.... the bottom half of the bracket at this years first financial wabash valley classic has several of the big schools including terre haute north, terre haute south and the defending tourney champs edgewood... we had a vigo county showdown as terre haute south and west vigo collided.... kenyon sholty set the tone early how this game was going to be....the six-six terre haute south big man with the board and bucket.... second quarter.....west vigo gets the ball inside to brennan **ab-ben-droth. he scores to tie the game at eight... cordell hanes had 15 for south...he splashes home a three to give the braves the lead.... kenyon sholty had one of the best individual games in the classic i've ever seen....the south senior went off for 29 points and 18 rebounds, both career-highs.... dane andrews with the nice post move. he spins and scores.....the vikings though trailed at the half 27-17..... second half.....cordell hanes looking like chris paul with the laser pass to jacob rutledge for a south layup.... terre haute south rolls 64-43 thanks to kenyon sholty's monster double-double.... < the big guy, he really dominated down there and that's what we expect for him to do every single game. he's a senior now and we're gonna put the ball in his hands and we expect positive things to happen. he's definitely got great footwork, got a great body, and a great shot so he's the leader of this team.> < i always know when i step on a court i have to dominate because just my size that i was gifted with i have to put that to use, i can't let that go to waste.> < you ever play a better game than you did today?> < absolutely not, it was definitely my best game.> game six had robinson and owen valley.... robinson and game six had best game.> definitely my best game.> game six had robinson and owen valley.... nice defense by robinson....dylan smith says get that shot out of here.....maroon s