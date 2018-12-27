Clear

Sullivan

Arrows beat RP

Posted: Wed Dec 26 20:59:47 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 20:59:47 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

sullivan was looking to snap a two-game losing streak, they entertained riverton parke... randy kelly gets his hands in the cookie jar and finds something he likes....i like watching this sullivan freshman with the ball in his hands, he does a lot of good things....he blows by the rp defenders with the stop and go.... rp's garrett lawson says 1-2-3...panthers down double figures in the second quarter... kevin figg was unstoppable in the first half.....he goes high off glass....count it and you can put him on the line... later the sullivan junior shows us his handles.....he puts it on the floor as he blows by the defender for the hoop and harm.. figg had a big game.......sulliv an wins 64---41 .. arrows snap their two
