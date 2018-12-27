Clear

South Vermillion

Wildcats beat Cloverdale

Posted: Wed Dec 26 20:59:08 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 20:59:08 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

sixth straight.... game three had south vermillion against cloverdale... bryce mclish nice dime to cooper terry for a south vermillion hoop....good to see terry playing again after suffering a concussion earlier in the season.... cloverdale has a good looking freshman in kyle thomas....he draws the foul and gets the friendly bounce for a chance at an old fashion three point play... the shooting of brice gilman was the story of this game....the south vermillion junior had the hot hand for the wildcats.... he was feeling it from distance......gilman drained five three's and scored 21 points... the wildcats goal was to go right in the brackets of this tourney, they do wednesday in their opener with a 56-47 win over cloverdale.... sullivan was looking to snap a
