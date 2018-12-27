Speech to Text for Marshall

game one at this years classic had marshall versus shakamak... brayden francis plays beat the buzzer and wins....the marshall junior is money on this shot just inside halfcourt....wow....lions up big at the half 46-19.... marshall's defensive pressure was to much for shakamak....isaac wood the steal and assist. jadon wallace two of his 13....he led marshall in scoring.... lakers ball.....john gould comes up with the errant pass....he drives and banks two off the glas.s... our first dunk of this years classic goes to jesse burdick....the marshall star junior chases down the loose ball and flushes it home with one hand.....i know he's had better dunks, but for a short guy like me i would of been thrilled with something like that... marshall opens the tourney with a 76-53 win....the lions have won