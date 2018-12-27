Speech to Text for Linton

good evening good evening and welcome to a special wednesday night edition of in the paint... the 19th annual first financial wabash valley classic tipped off today at terre haute south high school.... two of the favorites entering the tourney drew each other in linton and casey-westfield..... both these two entered their highly anticipated matchup ranked.... the five and one miners took on the 10 and ohh warriors.... casey gets off to a great start behind their stud big man luke richards....he had 22, warriors led by as much as six in the first quarter... linton would take their first lead of the game in the first lead of take their linton would take their first lead of the game in the second quarter on the tucker hayes three.....miners up 13-12....... lincoln hale took over in the second quarter...nice move in the open floor, he flips two off the window.....the linton sophomore had 22....miners were up 33-24 at the half.... third quarter....kip fougerousse with the take to give linton a 38-27 advantage....that was the miners biggest lead of the game.... casey is unbeaten for a reason.....they weren't done.....noah livingston would hit a couple three's to help the warriors end the third on a nine ohh run.... this game was tied at 41 going to the fourth... everytime linton needed a bucket, hale stepped up.....lincoln takes the contact, draws the foul and banks in two.....miners 43-41..... just over three to go...ethan gilbert with the friendly bounce on the three.....casey cuts their deficit to 51-48....this game definitely lived up to the hype.... it was close to the end....linton up two with just over a minute and a half to go....sammy robbins made a ton of hustle plays and this one broke casey's back....his putback for the miners seals it late... linton wins the showdown between ranked teams 57-51.....the miners hand the warriors their first loss of the season....linton knows they beat a very good team....