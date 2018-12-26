Speech to Text for Bridal society set to host show

goal. a local organization is working to make planning a wedding less stressful for you. the wabash valley bridal society is hosting a "bridal show." you'll be able to find everything you need to make your wedding dreams come true organizers say 45 professionals will be there to help you. "the wabash valley bridal society really knows that it is a lot of work into planning a wedding. so in one day in one stop you can get questions answered and make connections that maybe you didn't know about. " that event is happening on january 5th in the o'shaughnessy dining hall on saint mary of the woods campus. it lasts from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. tickets are $10. we've linked you to the link to buy tickets on our website... wthi