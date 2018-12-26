Clear
Terre Haute Animal neglect investigation

Posted: Wed Dec 26 19:18:22 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 19:18:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. terre haute officials are investigating what they're calling a horriffic animal neglect case. it's new for you tonight at 10. now.. we want to warn you.. the images you're about to see are disturbing and may be hard to watch... they told us about this case earlier today. terre haute code enforcement workers say they found a dog in this physical condition. it all started with a tumor in the dog's jaw. they say that tumor was so big.. the dog could neither eat nor drink. code enforcement tells us the owners didn't seek medical attention.. we can tell you tonight.. that dog had to be put down earlier today. one official we spoke with says this is one of the worst cases of neglect she's worked... "i can't understand why people let their animals get in that shape./// there's always someone who will help step up and take care of an innocent animal because we are their voice." at this time code enforcement officials say they're still investigating this case. they hope to bring animal neglect
