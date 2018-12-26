Speech to Text for Commissioners approve Transcare contract

vigo county commissioners have approved a 10 year contract with an ambulance care service. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. earlier this month we told you trans-care could be providing services to the county. news 10s sarah lehman continues that coverage for you tonight. she spoke with the c-e-o of trans-care about the new agreement. sarah joins us live in the newsroom with what this means for the community. rondrell... this morning at the board of public works meeting officials approved the county's 10 year contract with trans care ambulance service. earlier this month we told you about terre hautes fire chief jeff fisher's concerns about the new contract. he thought it "could" lead to conflicts with his city first responders. today c-e-o and president of trans care says he thinks those concerns won't be a problem. < it's something trans-care has been fight for since 2015 now, the company has a contract with the county for the next 10 years. "it was just a confirmation that the commissoners believe in us and what we provide." after some back and forth the agreement has been signed and approved. russell farrell is trans-care's president, and told us it's the best move for the county. "sometimes a lot of questions come to the table just to assure one another that we're getting what you'd expect and that's what happened when they signed that 10 year agreement." when this contract was first signed the terre haute fire chief voiced some concerns... he said there was a gray area when it came to the decision of county versus city ambulances responding to county buildings in city limits. "we make a lot of runs to the jail to the annex jail to the annex whatever. if it's a fire run, my firetrucks respond. /// and if an ambulance is responding to those builidngs then it should be my ambulances." but ferrell says now that the contract is approved... "in the end it's what the county wanted so we're not gonna fight about who's coming or going just as long as the service gets there is all we're concerened about." > ferrell also talked about certain townships in vigo county that won't have their own ambulance services. he said... he and commissioners agreed...those townships simply don't have enough consistent runs to justify funding their runs to justify funding their own ambulance. reporting live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back