Speech to Text for Food from the heart drive

some people rely on "meals on wheels" to get food. snow and ice can halt those important deliveries. new tonight at 6... we take a look at how **you can help this winter. the "food from the heart" collection drive is underway **right now. it's an effort through meals on wheels. the group is taking donations to create "blessing boxes" of food. people will be able to use them when "meals on wheels" can't deliver. we have between 60 and 70 active meal recipients every day we deliver in addition to the boys and girls club and so we need a lot of help this time of year. collection runs through friday. you can donate at the red room cakery... the wabash activity center.. and mace ford. the group needs canned goods, like vegetables and soups. peanut butter, cereal, and snack