Loogootee Library update

Loogootee Library update

Posted: Wed Dec 26 15:33:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 26 15:33:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Loogootee Library update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a small town library is looking to pay for a 1 point 1 million dollar building project. the loogootee public library's fundraising effort just got a big boost. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how close library officals are to their goal. < when the project began officals at loogootee library set a goal of two hundred thousand dollars. in the beginning that goal seemed out of reach... however that has now changed." in august the loogootee library was full of chairs. the multi colored seats were scattered throughout the building.. to help raise funds. "this one, riley graber she's nine years old, painted and donated herself." those chairs are now gone and the library is looking toward its 200,000 dollar goal. "we were able to raise over five thousand dollars on the chairs and then then martin county community foundation approached us the day before and said we'd like to dontate five thousand dollar match." that matching donation came after a donor supplied a 20,000 dollar match in august. both donations were fully matched by community donations. "i've said this before there just isn't words. the support we've had has just been amazing." wagler and her staff's fundraising expectations have already been met. now.. a 50-thousand dollar donation from german american bank gets them close to their goal. "i was thinking we might raise twenty five thousand the first year. so to raise a hundred and twenty seven thousand is just beyond belief." loogootee public library has until the end of 2019 to reach the 200,000 dollar goal. residents can expect to see construction earlier then that. "we have ground breaking in early march. and then weather permitting construction will begin. it's just an amazing feeling. just didn't seem like it was ever going to happen and now it's just so close." money raised would go towards the down payment on the loan for the new facility. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." >
