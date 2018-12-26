Speech to Text for Indiana School Safety Hub

goes into effect on january 1st. a new website is connecting "you" with important safety information for indiana students. leaders say the state must address issues beyond building security... and emergency training. the "indiana school safety hub" is the first phase of the plan. students, teachers, and the public can get information about mental health.. and substance abuse. the goal is to "streamline" information so it's easy to find.. and understand. this focus was highlighted in the "20--18 indiana school safety recommendations report." we've linked you to the site so you can see what is in the works. head over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com. tonight